10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 26, 2018

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: April 26, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - 'GOLDEN STATE KILLER' CAPTURED, POLICE SAY

    A DNA match leads to the arrest of a 72-year-old former police officer in one of the most baffling and sadistic crime sprees of the 1970s and '80s — a string of at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California.

    2 - WHAT'S BIG WIN FOR WHITE HOUSE

    The Supreme Court seems poised to uphold Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. by visitors from several Muslim-majority countries.

    3 - PICK FOR VA CHIEF FACING FRESH CLAIMS

    Trump's nominee, Dr. Ronny Jackson, allegedly showed "a pattern" of questionable prescription drug practices and drunken behavior.

    4 - 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT AREAS OF THE INTERNET'

    The deadly van rampage in Toronto is training attention on a shadowy online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny after the suspect called for an uprising by "involuntarily celibate" people.

    5 - BILL COSBY CASE GOES TO JURY

    The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era is in the hands of the panel of seven men and five women.

    6 - COACH THRIVES, DESPITE ABUSE ACCUSATIONS

    Several dozen U.S. colleges have kept ties to an influential volleyball coach long after he was publicly accused of sexually abusing and raping underage girls.

    7 - IN BERLIN, SHOW OF SOLIDARITY

    Germans of various faiths don Jewish skullcaps and take to the streets in several cities to protest an anti-Semitic attack in the capital.

    8 - WHO'S SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT

    Former President George H.W. Bush, being treated for an infection, is moved from intensive care to a regular patient room at a Houston hospital.

    9 - NFL DRAFT: IT'S ANYBODY'S GUESS

    There is more mystery to this year's draft than most, and top prospects like USC quarterback Sam Darnold recognize the uncertainty.

    10 - WHICH CELEB IS SIDING WITH TRUMP

    The president tweets his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent and perhaps unexpected online support.

