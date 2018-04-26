10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 26, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - 'GOLDEN STATE KILLER' CAPTURED, POLICE SAY

A DNA match leads to the arrest of a 72-year-old former police officer in one of the most baffling and sadistic crime sprees of the 1970s and '80s — a string of at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California.

2 - WHAT'S BIG WIN FOR WHITE HOUSE

The Supreme Court seems poised to uphold Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. by visitors from several Muslim-majority countries.

3 - PICK FOR VA CHIEF FACING FRESH CLAIMS

Trump's nominee, Dr. Ronny Jackson, allegedly showed "a pattern" of questionable prescription drug practices and drunken behavior.

4 - 'ONE OF THE MOST VIOLENT AREAS OF THE INTERNET'

The deadly van rampage in Toronto is training attention on a shadowy online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny after the suspect called for an uprising by "involuntarily celibate" people.

5 - BILL COSBY CASE GOES TO JURY

The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era is in the hands of the panel of seven men and five women.

6 - COACH THRIVES, DESPITE ABUSE ACCUSATIONS

Several dozen U.S. colleges have kept ties to an influential volleyball coach long after he was publicly accused of sexually abusing and raping underage girls.

7 - IN BERLIN, SHOW OF SOLIDARITY

Germans of various faiths don Jewish skullcaps and take to the streets in several cities to protest an anti-Semitic attack in the capital.

8 - WHO'S SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT

Former President George H.W. Bush, being treated for an infection, is moved from intensive care to a regular patient room at a Houston hospital.

9 - NFL DRAFT: IT'S ANYBODY'S GUESS

There is more mystery to this year's draft than most, and top prospects like USC quarterback Sam Darnold recognize the uncertainty.

10 - WHICH CELEB IS SIDING WITH TRUMP

The president tweets his thanks to rap superstar Kanye West for his recent and perhaps unexpected online support.