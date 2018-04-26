Kut-Ups welcome squares and line dancers to jubilee

KINGMAN – Put on your dancing shoes for the 38th annual Route 66 Jubilee sponsored by Kingman Kut-Ups square dance club Saturday at St. John’ s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave.

The theme of this year’s jubilee is once again Route 66, the Mother Road, a place where even square dancers can have a ball.

Terra Anderson will give line dance lessons at 6:30 p.m., the grand march starts at 7 p.m. and Lee Hailey calls the square dancers from 7:15-10 p.m. Admission is $12 for squares and lines, $6 for line dance only.

“It’s to promote square dance, celebrate the length of time we’ve been a club in Kingman and to raise funds for our club,” Kut-Ups promoter and six-year member Sharon Peters said. “We’re trying to grow the club.”

The jubilee attracted as many as 80 dancers when it was held at the Kathryn Heidenreich Senior Center, though attendance has dwindled down to about 50 last year.

Hailey is a “young-looking caller, very fun and lively and well-known in Glendale,” Peters said. “People will come all the way from Las Vegas if they hear he’s coming.”

There will be a potluck buffet and refreshments, and dancers from age 9 to 82, Peters said. It’s couples and singles dancing, so you don’t have to bring a partner, she added.

“We’re really hoping the line dancers will come in and participate,” she said. “Line dancing is very popular, and we’re trying to bring line dancers into square dancing. You certainly can do both.”

Peters, who started square dancing with her husband, Dan, in Texas in 1983, said dancing is a fun activity and great way to meet new people.

The Kut-Ups begin their square dance lessons Sept. 22 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, continuing until April.

Mike Wilder of Golden Valley called the Kut-Ups graduation dance on April 14. The last dance until September is the Pink Cadillac dance on May 12, with Wilder calling.

For more information on the club, call 928-716-2276.