Letter | The problem isn't Highway 68; the problem is with drivers

The other day there was an article in the Kingman Daily Miner about Highway 68 and the high accident rate. The article stated that Highway 68 is one of the most dangerous highways in Mohave County.

There isn’t a thing wrong with Highway 68. I live in Golden Valley. The problem is all of the bad drivers. A good share of the people has disregarded the traffic laws. The speed limit in Golden Valley is 55 mph until you pass Black Mountain School. People drive 65 mph and more in a 55 mph zone. The highway patrol cannot be everywhere at once. What I think needs to be done is to increase the fine. The first time the fine should be $500 and next time even more.

I used to live in Riverside, California. I was talking to a Riverside Police Officer. He told me that you can show people pictures of auto accidents and it still doesn’t hit home. Hit them in the pocket book, then they’ll wake up.

I see people running stop signs all the time.

Ronney L Case

Golden Valley resident