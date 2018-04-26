Letter | Pull over for emergency vehicles

Hey people! If you hear sirens then at least pull to the side so these folks can get to their rescue, OK?

Doesn't anyone ever pay attention while driving?

Even as a pedestrian I've witnessed many close calls due to either being in a rush or just plain acting irresponsibly while driving.

Wake up people! Please keep your mind on driving and keep your ears and eyes open. After all, these folks who work in police, fire, or medical could be coming to rescue you or friends or family.

Here’s food for thought: The emergency service workers are trying to get to their call and if one vehicle is hit trying to reach their destination, then that will render the caller’s chance of getting rescued.

Here is a serious question for all of you. Please think really hard on what I am going to ask you.

Where did you get your drivers license? MVD or a Cracker Jack box? Don't you have a sense of humanity or even a heart?

Remember this people: If you cause a person to die or render their chance of being rescued, are you willing and able to help pay at least 12 percent for the hospital visits and at least 22 percent compensation to the family members if that person were to lose their life?

Think really hard about that.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman Resident