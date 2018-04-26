Motorists claiming road work causing damage

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s Risk Management has received a number of requests for claim forms related to window chips, oil splashes and other vehicle damage from road work on Stockton Hill Road, Risk Management Director Byron Steward said Thursday.

Several people have come into the county clerk’s office or requested forms be sent to them, but Risk Management has yet to receive any completed forms for review, he added.

It usually takes a few days to complete the form, which requires automobile insurance information and a written estimate on repair costs.

Once claim forms are received, they will be reviewed by department staff on a case-by-case basis to determine if the damage was caused by the county’s road work, Steward said.

“We don’t know,” he said. “Typically on chips from rocks, typically those are normal road hazards in a construction zone and their auto insurance will handle it.”

Risk Management won’t approve regular road hazards, but if it’s something “abnormal,” Steward said he would take a closer look.

“We look at each individual one and try to determine if it’s abnormal. We look at if we’re at fault and try to look at all of them as close as possible,” he said.

Motorist Zen Mocarski said oil and rocks were dumped on both sides of Stockton Hill Road where the work is being done about 20 miles north of town, past Vock Wash.

County work trucks are not following the posted 35 mph speed limit, sending rocks flying into the air, he said. And there’s no law enforcement.

“I now have two cracks in my windshield,” Mocarski said in an email to the Daily Miner. “My fiancée has two cracks in her windshield. A neighbor’s car got oil damage. It’s brutal.”

He said the planning was “idiotic,” wondering why the county didn’t fix one lane at a time.

Mohave County Public Works is applying a weatherproofing chip seal to Stockton Hill road from Kingman city limits to mile marker 28, said Steve Latoski, director of Public Works.

“Intensive temporary traffic control tailored to characteristics of the road work have been maintained in accordance with maintenance and protection of traffic plans,” Latoski responded in an email.