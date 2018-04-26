Obituary | Paul Selberg

Paul Selberg was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on St. Patrick’s Day in 1949 and died in Lake Havasu City April 21, 2018.

Paul was an adventurer and explorer of this planet for 69 beautiful years. An acclaimed architect, Paul proudly designed buildings and brought them to life. Paul Selberg knew he wanted to be an architect when he was just 14 years old. Graduating from West Anchorage High School in 1967, Paul then received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona, and his Master of Architecture Degree from the University of California at Los Angeles.

Over the next 40 years Paul’s company, Selberg Associates Inc., would develop hundreds of architectural projects in Mohave County, including the award winning City Center Executive Plaza and the new Calvary Baptist Church. One of Paul’s favorite architectural designs is the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles designed by architect Frank Gehry. Paul was a true Renaissance man who positively influenced the lives of those around him.

Always quick with a smile and a handshake, Paul served his community with respect and dedication. His civic passions included the Lake Havasu City Rotary Club, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, Commissioner of the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission, and a dedicated supporter of both the Hospice of Havasu Polidori House and the Lake Havasu City Ballet Company.

Once upon a time in 1988 a young Paul, Mohave County’s first registered architect, met young Judy, the first female principal of a Mohave County high school, at the River View Apartments in Bullhead City when Judy found her missing cat had taken up residence on Paul’s dining table. Not wanting to make the cat choose between the two of them, they married on St. Patrick’s Day in 1990 and began life’s adventure together loving, building, teaching, traveling the world, and making Mohave County a better place to live. Paul is survived by his wife Judy, mother Gerda, brothers MJ and John, John’s wife Barbara, son Erik, daughters Darcy (Josh) and Corey, and grandson Isaiah. Paul is also survived by his loving extended work family at Selberg Associates. Paul Selberg was a true pillar of the community, gentle, kind, and never seeking recognition as he quietly improved all of our lives. The life and times of Paul Selberg will be heartily celebrated at the Calvary Baptist Church (which Paul designed) at 3101 Sweetwater Dr. in Lake Havasu City, Arizona at noon on Saturday, April 28. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to support the good works done by the Lake Havasu Rotary Club, contact Steve Ticknor 928-302-9256, Hospice of Havasu Palodori House 928-453-2111, or Lake Havasu Ballet Company 928-453-8337.