ReMax Prestige ranked No. 33 for agent transactions

KINGMAN – ReMax Prestige Properties, owned by broker Dwayne Patterson, was ranked No. 33 out of 1,750 brokerages nationwide by the annual Real Trends 500 survey.

Now in its 30th year, the Real Trends survey ranks the top residential real estate brokerages in the country with a minimum of 500 transactions closed in 2017.

ReMax Prestige of Kingman averaged 33.1 transactions for each agent in the office.

Qualifying for the Real Trends 500 is an “extraordinary” honor and testament to the ReMax Prestige team, Patterson said.

“It’s a privilege to be included in this elite list and a pleasure to assist homebuyers and sellers with some of most important decisions of their lives,” he said.

It was a successful year for ReMax Prestige Properties, which grew its sales volume to $200 million, a 20 percent increase from 2016, earning Brokerage of the Year by ReMax.

“Real estate is a very competitive business and we’re proud of ReMax Prestige Properties for its outstanding professionalism and commitment to raising the bar in real estate,” ReMax Chief Executive Officer Adam Contos said.

ReMax real estate agents average more than double the number of transaction sides compared with competitors in the annual survey of large brokerages. They completed 17 transaction sides on average in 2017, compared with 7.5 transactions for competitors.

– Information provided by ReMax