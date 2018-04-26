Stuart Yocum guilty of driving on suspended license

KINGMAN – Some birthday weeks and presents are better than others, as Councilman Stuart Yocum discovered after being found guilty of driving on a suspended license by Kingman Justice Court Wednesday.

Yocum was arrested for driving under the influence in May and was then found guilty of driving on a suspended license in absentia in January. That charge was set aside by Justice of the Peace Dave Huerta Feb. 20.

Yocum’s license was suspended because of May’s DUI charge. A security guard reportedly witnessed him driving on the suspended license on U.S. 93 in June.

Yocum’s DUI trial is scheduled for June 7.

A clerk of the court said driving on a suspended license is a class 1 misdemeanor, and that Yocum was ordered to pay an $800 fine.

“Earlier today, it was determined that I was driving on a suspended license (despite that I was repeatedly informed that I was not),” Yocum posted on his Facebook page. “I was fined $800 – money I don’t have and hope to be able to work community service hours in lieu of. Just more time and effort I will give Kingman.”

The court document was viewed by the Daily Miner at Kingman Justice Court Thursday morning.