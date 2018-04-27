Horoscope | April 27, 2018

Birthdays: Austin Dillon, 28; Jenna-Louise Coleman, 32; Patrick Stump, 34; Ari Graynor, 35.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional situation regarding an elder or someone going through difficulties should be handled with wisdom; it’s important to do what’s right. The decisions you make will make a difference to an important relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put a little more effort into the way you look and what you offer. Refuse to let an emotional drama cause you to make a choice you know isn’t in your best interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can address emotional issues you have with partners, lovers, family and friends. Speak up and let others know how you feel, and you will be given enough feedback to make a wise decision regarding how to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t argue. Back away before you get to a point of no return.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put emotion behind any discussion you get into; you will persuade others to see things your way. Offering something in return will ensure you get the help you need to succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional issues will arise surrounding medical, financial and legal matters. Do your best to stay calm and reserved in your response to what others say or do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Talk through any issues that concern you. Working toward a common goal will ensure you come up with a plan that will satisfy you and those you live or work with.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what others have to say. Consider the pros and cons that come into play due to emotional interference from outsiders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen attentively and soak up all the information you can. Knowledge is powerful and will help you counter any interference someone tries to impose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Don’t let anyone manipulate you or coerce you into doing anything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more effort into the way you look. A couple of updates will give you an image of success and confidence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your responsibilities first so you can enjoy downtime with someone special. A financial gain or gift will come from an unexpected source.