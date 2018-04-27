Letter | City Council needs to listen to we the people of Kingman

You have to hand it to Councilman Stuart Yocum. He gets arrested for a DUI, has it delayed five times for trial and then drives with a suspended license all before he votes to implement and increase our taxes twice, which directly violates his campaign promise. And without any apparent shame, he has decided to run again.

His fellow councilman, Travis Lingenfelter, steals another’s words and claims them as his own, then misrepresented in his explanation how this happened and the amount stolen. He, too, voted for the taxes.

Now we learn of the “option” to raise water rates, of building soccer fields and maintaining them at a cost of $1 million a year – all without a vote of the people.

What tax will be raised without a vote to finance this? City Council is giddy with the power they have over us. Lizards, welcome arches, lakes and soccer fields, but we don’t get to vote. We just get to pay the bills that “Wannabe Mayor” Jen Miles and her Gang of Five throw on us.

We citizens are actually the ones who pay those bills.

They are spending our money as though they are in a drunken stupor with no fear of having to work for it.

John Anastasoff

Kingman Resident