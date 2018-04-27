Letter | Teachers are asking for too much

A 20 percent increase in teacher pay is outrageous.
To determine the pay by nearby states is a trap, especially because it includes California (the second highest cost-of-living state). Comparisons should be made by state cost-of-living ranking. Arizona ranks 28th. Florida ranks 27th and is most similar to our demographics. Arizona average starting salary is $34,065 and Florida average starting salary is $37, 405. A 10 percent raise is more than reasonable.
*http://www.nea.org/home/2016-2017-average-starting-teacher-salary.html
Joan Monteith
Local Resident
