Letter | VA health care has it ups and downs

As a veteran who gets his medical care through the VA system, I have very few complaints.

I had VA health care on the East Coast and never had a problem. The West Coast has been mostly good, but Northern Arizona’s system is lacking.

The Kingman clinic is the worst, hence I drive to Las Vegas and have transferred all my medical care to the Southern Nevada system and have always received good care there.

The thing about medical care, whether it be civilian or military, both have good doctors, fair doctors and poor doctors. The key is if you know you’re going to a poor doctor, unfit, a malpractice suit waiting to happen, and you keep going – that’s on you.

I have used my VA card that allows me to get out of VA medical care once they preapprove it. The reason they pay less than billed to civilian doctors is they will not tolerate the robber barons in the civilian system who charge $5 for a Tylenol tablet. They bill accordingly and any fraud is not tolerated.

If we had a single-payer system, then the only ones whining would be the doctors who became millionaires off the present system, and the insurance companies who are leeches upon society that do not care about your health care. They owe their loyalty to their stock holders and profit margins.

The reason many doctors go into politics is to help pass laws beneficial to their profession, such as here in Arizona limiting malpractice suits for parents, children, and spouses for nothing more than medical bills and funeral claims.

The VA is like anything else. It has good, bad and ugly.

Ralph Hill

Kingman Resident