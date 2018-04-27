Obituary | David C. Gaither

David C. Gaither was born Feb. 17, 1941, and died April 18, 2018. His death was preceded by his father, Henry C. Gaither; his mother, Wilda Beck Gaither; and his sister, Judy.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Gaither; his five children, Dennis Gaither, Chris Gaither, Dylan Norris, Todd Norris, and Heather Norris; 16 grandkids, eight great-grandkids; his sister, Dottie Reeves; and his brother, Donald Gaither.

His hobbies were camping, church, and computers.

Services will be held at Kingman Church of Nazarene, 4715 Stockton Hill Road, at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Special thanks to Lori Wagner of Compassus Hospice for going above and beyond her call of duty.