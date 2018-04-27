Obituary | James Stewart Peterson

James Stewart Peterson, 75, of Kingman, Arizona, formerly of Daglum, North Dakota, passed away April 24, 2018, at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Jim was born July 11, 1942, in Champaign, Illinois, to Stewart and Virginia (Bowler) Peterson.

He grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from East High School in 1960. He attended Iowa State University.

He worked for Anderson Erickson Dairy on and off from the time he was in high school until his retirement in 2006. He also worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Des Moines. After retiring, Jim moved to the family farm in Daglum, North Dakota, a place he loved that was very special to him.

He attended Daglum Lutheran Church where he was very involved with his church family and served as the president for several years. He worked part-time at Walmart in Dickinson, North Dakota and Pheasant County Golf Course in South Hear, North Dakota.

He recently moved to Kingman, Arizona where he joined Hilltop Foursquare Church. He enjoyed playing and watching golf, playing cards, crossword puzzles, spending time with his family and friends, and cars of all kinds.

Jim is survived by his children, Jennifer (Rich) Kinney of Eldridge, Iowa, and Joel (Heidi) Peterson of Ankeny, Iowa; Six grandchildren, Tyler, Matt, Ben, Grace Kinney, and Eli and Noah Peterson; a sister, Jensine (Fred) Lingenfelter of Kingman, Arizona; and two nephews, Travis and John (Cara) Lingenfelter, also of Kingman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Virginia Peterson.

Services will be held at a later date at Daglum Lutheran Church and burial will be in Daglum Lutheran Cemetery, Daglum, North Dakota.

Memorials may be made to Daglum Lutheran Church, 5247 122nd Ave. SW, New England, ND 58647.