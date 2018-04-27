SILVER ALERT: Sheriff’s office searching for missing Fort Mohave woman

  April 27, 2018

    Carolin Loring

    FORT MOHAVE – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from her home Thursday.

    Carolin Loring, 71, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Highway 95 and Camp Mohave. She was wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket. She’s 4-11, 120 pounds and has blondish-grey hair just above the shoulder. She’s missing her upper front test.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.

