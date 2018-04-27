Suspect arrested for alleged child molestation, sexual assault

KINGMAN – Police arrested a man Friday for alleged child molestation and other charges following an investigation that started in September.

Bradley James Manseau, 27, of Kingman was arrested on felony charges of sexual assault, molestation of a child and sexual conduct with a minor.

The parent of a 6-year-old girl contacted police in September after the child said she was being sexually assaulted and molested by Manseau, an acquaintance to the family.

The allegations referred to one reported incident that happened while the girl was alone with Manseau in his vehicle. Manseau denied the allegations at the time, and the investigation was ongoing.

Results of forensic evidence obtained at the time of the initial investigation returned this week that corroborated the victim’s report of being assault and molested by Manseau, according to police.

Police detectives arrested Manseau at his home. He continues to deny involvement in the alleged incident.

Information provided by KPD