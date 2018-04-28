Felony charge of weapons misconduct, probation violation

Larry Dean Jay, 48, of Kingman was arrested April 25 on felony charge of weapons misconduct and a warrant for probation violation. Also arrested was Bobbie Lynn Brummett, 42 of Kingman, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay fine.

Police officers responded to Jay’s residence in the 3100 block of Kino Avenue to assist Mohave County Probation Department in arresting Jay and confiscating weapons in Jay’s possession.

Officers also contacted Jay’s girlfriend, Brummett, who was found to have a warrant for her arrest. Numerous weapons were seized from the home.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department