State Roundup: Lady Tigers roar past AZ College Prep, 18-1

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team made history Saturday with its first postseason win.

The Lady Tigers did so in grand fashion with an 18-1 blowout of No. 9-seeded Arizona College Prep in five innings due to the run rule at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Jillian Winters led the No. 8-seeded Lady Tigers’ offense with a 3-for-4 afternoon, highlighted by five RBIs and an inside-the-park homer in the third inning that drove in three runs.

Tori Salem added a home run for Academy as it outhit the Lady Knights by a 16-4 margin.

Maryssa Edwards picked up the win in the circle – striking out six, walking three and allowing just four hits in a complete-game effort.

Edwards also helped her own cause with two hits – including a double – and two RBIs, while Shaunti Short went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Randa Short added a triple, while Jessica Plew hit two doubles for the Lady Tigers.

Academy put up a pair of runs in the first and second frames and then exploded for five in both the third and fourth innings.



The Lady Tigers (12-6) advance to the quarterfinals of the 2A State Tournament against No. 1-seed Benson (18-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rose Mofford Softball Complex.

Baseball

At Thunderbird High, the Lee Williams High School baseball team struggled to find its bats Saturday and it proved costly in an 11-1 loss to the No. 7-seeded Chiefs in the first round of the 4A State Tournament.

Mike Bathauer led the No. 10-seed Vols with three hits, including a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

The Vols couldn’t find success againt Chiefs pitcher Sasha Sneider as he struck out 11 and walked one in six innings.

Lee Williams finishes its season with an overall record of 13-7 and graduates five seniors in Carter Rhoades, Chad Moore, Garrett Martin, Matt Shaw and Paul Giglio.