Dolan Springs celebrates 50 years of nonprofit work

DOLAN SPRINGS – The Dolan Springs Community Council, one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in Mohave County, celebrates its 50th anniversary at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the DSCC Hall, 15195 Pierce Ferry Road.

The Council has planned events throughout the year to highlight the anniversary, including the anniversary party where an acre of donated land in Dolan Springs, valued at $3,000, will be auctioned off with proceeds going to DSCC.

In February, DSCC held a dinner at the Mt. Tipton School that raised $740 for the school. In March, Mt. Tipton School students entered a contest to draw a logo for DSCC, and DSCC will sponsor the pumpkin carving contest at the school’s fall festival.

The Council will participate in the May 5 VFW Loyalty Day Parade; sponsor an Oct. 13 car show, dinner and dance; and serve a free Christmas Day dinner.

Bingo continues at the hall on Friday nights at 6 p.m., following affordable dinners at 4:30 p.m. This event been very successful generating monies to upgrade the old building and continue to help the community, said Charlotte Kiffer, president of DSCC.

The Lake Mohave Ranchos property development, which eventually was named Dolan Springs when the first post office opened, started to sell land parcels in 1959 and1960.

Landowners at the time had no infrastructure and no utilities. Getting a water company started was the beginning of the residents’ efforts to obtain sustainable services.

DSCC incorporated in May 1968 as the Lake Mohave Ranchos Community Council to obtain a federal loan for the startup of the Mt. Tipton Water Company. In 2006, the LMRCC changed its name to the DSCC. Since 1968, the mission of the organization has been to help the community and the Mt. Tipton School.

In 1971, the council built its meeting hall where Dolan Springs residents gather for social events, town hall meetings and community events for churches, Boy Scouts, Rock Club, VFW Easter egg hunt and many other organizations.

In 1977, DSCC began a daily hot lunch program for seniors and fed 114 residents, and gave them a place to socialize. State and county agencies have used the hall to educate the community about services available.

Under the council’s 501(c)3 nonprofit designation, the Dolan Springs Trail System and the Dolan Springs Transit Program started.

DSCC is reaching out to former board members and their families to honor the pioneers who had the vision to incorporate 50 years ago.

For more information, go to www.dolanspringscommunitycouncil.com.

