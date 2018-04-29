Gov. Doug Ducey at Patriots Dinner

KINGMAN – The anticipation for Gov. Doug Ducey to arrive was growing stronger Saturday evening at the 2018 Patriots Dinner at the Mohave Fairgrounds.

The event was organized by the Mohave County Republican Central Committee District 1. Laurence Schiff, chairman of MCRCC organized the event and welcomed Ducey.

Once inside, the governor was greeted by the Kingman Young Marines. As he was trying to make his way to the stage he stopped, talked to guests, and posed for pictures.

After dinner, Ducey went to every table and shook hands with guests and thanked them for what they are doing to keep Mohave County red.

During his speech he mentioned his education plan “20x2020,” troops being deployed to the southern border and keeping Arizona red.



“Because in the state of Arizona, not only do we have a better quality of life because we believe in the First Amendment and the second,” Ducey said.

He talked about how in Mohave County the people know that tax increases are not going to win on a ballot.

Other talking points during Ducey’s speech included Arizona’s view on Pro-life.

“It’s not a top five state, not a top three state,” he said. “But the number one most pro-life state in the nation.”

Ducey closed his speech to the people of Mohave County with stating to not “squander,” and “to continue to build on a legacy of principle conservative values.”



Other people that were also in attendance at the dinner was Kingman Mayor Monica Gates, Kelli Ward running for U.S. Senate, and AZGOP Chairman Johnathan Lines and Alan Korwin, author of “Gun Laws of Arizona.”