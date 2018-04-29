Mohave Community College practical nurse program expands licensing

KINGMAN – The practical nurse program at Mohave Community College is now expanding to offer classes on all campuses starting January 2019.

The changes will provide students the opportunity to finish the program in less than a year.

June Weiss, MCC director of nursing programs, said she is very excited about the new changes.

“This means our LPN students can get started in the workforce sooner and help fill positions that are in high demand,” Weiss said.

The LNP certificate program will be offered twice a year to meet the changing needs of today’s health care system.

One-third of LPNs are employed in nursing home and long-term care. According to the American Nurses Association, LPNs provide long-term care services to continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, and home health care.

Mohave County has several outpatient clinical facilities, correctional facilities and home hospice option for LPNs.

Deadline to submit an application is by October 1, 2018.

For more information, visit www.mohave.edu/practical or call 1-866-MOHAVECC.

– Information provided by Mohave Community College.