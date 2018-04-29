New mural colorizes downtown Kingman, and showcases local flora, fauna

People passing through downtown may notice a little more color on the side of the Kingman Center for the Arts building between Beale Street and Andy Devine Avenue on Third Street, courtesy of a recently completed mural picturing local flora and fauna.

Arizona at Work, MCC art club students, Kingman Art Hub, and Kingman Center for the Arts came together to give the artwork in downtown Kingman a little variety. Dave Wolf, Mohave County director of community services, said it’s nice to have something that’s different as opposed to more Route 66-themed art.

Marlon Atibagos is a member of MCC’s art club and agreed with Wolf.

“Usually when you pass by Route 66 stuff you don’t really notice it because there’s a whole lot,” Atibagos said. “When you look at this it certainly stands out because it’s different.”

Audriana McFarland is a client at Arizona at Work and also participated in a mural project last year.

“I think Kingman needed a little bit more color,” she said of this year’s project.

The $8,000 project was funded by Arizona at Work youth program. Evaluation of project proposals were done in conjunction with the City of Kingman and took a few weeks.

“They had an idea for what they wanted, and they came to Janie Stapleton and me and asked us to design the mural,” said Henry Kunkel, project designer from Arthub. “So together we designed it and talked to everyone about color and about different elements they wanted in it.”

The mural itself took about three weeks to finish, and McFarland and Jonah Orand, another client of Arizona at Work, were at the mural from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. just about every day for five days a week for three weeks.

“They showed interest in art,” said Jennifer Hayes, youth counselor representative, of McFarland and Orand. “And I knew Audriana was part of the art mural last year, and I was recommended to have Jonah be part of the art mural because his goal is to get involved in art. I figured this would be a good example of how he can get involved and learn the process of how to make a big mural and ask questions to Henry and Janie.”

Orand enjoyed the experience and said he would do it again as long as it was nowhere near summertime. McFarland, Atibagos and Brenda Christensen, another MCC art club member, also said they would like to do more murals in the future.

“Not to this scale,” Atibagos said when asked if he’d done anything like the mural in the past. “Probably just like sketch books. It’s definitely something. It’s a new experience.”

McFarland’s favorite part of the process was watching the progression throughout the weeks.

“I loved watching it all get put together as we put on different colors, as we’re finishing different parts,” she said.

A project like downtown’s new mural can’t be done without some preliminary steps. In this case that meant putting on three coats of primer and building a scaffold for the artists. Andrew Sanchez supervised the work done by Bill Sayre and Matthew Morgan.

Both Sayre and Morgan enjoyed the work, but Morgan said the work itself wasn’t what he enjoyed most.

“Honestly I think it was more like the teamwork than doing just the artwork,” he said of the experience. “But noticing it does bring gratification and a feeling of like you accomplished something.”