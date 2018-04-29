Obituary | Douglas Lee Sanschagrin

Welcome Home Marine.

Semper FI July 1, 1943- March 11, 2018

This is the story of Douglas Lee Sanschagrin.

His nickname was Eagle Soaring. All through life he would spread his wings wide and soar above life’s trials and storms – just like an eagle. He was a fearless, courageous, passionate man who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.

He began his life in Vallejo, CA raised by his loving grandparents. In his teenage years, he was full of “piss and vinegar.”

From the age of 11 to his untimely death, Doug rode motorcycles and in later years a trike. He proudly told people he went to 33 out of 35 Laughlin River Runs. Cruising throughout Arizona he compared riding his bike to the “wind beneath his eagle wings.”

He served three years as a Marine in Vietnam. He then returned to civilian life, however, once a Marine, always a Marine.

Doug was a “mover” and shaker – he owned and operated a moving company.

He was always a lady’s man, a gentleman, and a man of honor and integrity. He lived a life of “NO REGRETS”- the French definition of Sanschagrin.

Law enforcement on the River and as a Mohave County Sheriff was his passion for over 30 years. While being on the law enforcement industry, Doug adopted the following motto: “ I wouldn’t have to manage my anger if people would learn to manage their stupidity!”

He first “true love” was always his beloved wife of over 25 years, “Shelly.” Doug was a devoted, loving husband to Michelle Mick-Sanschagrin, who passed in 2013.

Doug was fortunate enough to have another woman in his life- Thonja York Davis. His life partner, his “Darlin,” his “Forevermore.” When he was alive, Doug and Thonja would tell each other, “Our love is for all eternity”. Their song was “You’ll Accompany Me” by Bob Seger. Thonja will accompany Doug for all eternity. He took a part of Thonja’s heart when he went to be with our Heavenly Father.

He is survived by his brother, Ron; Lynette Cambell, his first wife; his estranged daughter, Michele; his adopted son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Becky Plank; numerous grandchildren, Elizabeth, Karissa, Hailee, Josh, Adian, A.J., Tyler, Jacob, and Jimmy.

Everyone who remembers Doug is asked to celebrate his life in their own way; Maybe raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory, toasting him with Semper FI, or thanking him for his service and telling him, “Welcome home, Marine!” would be appropriate and appreciated.

In memory of Doug, he would hope that you will, “Pay it forward,” and do an unexpected act of kindness.

Doug was proud to be a Marine. He served his country and God well. To end Doug’s Life story, we would like to share the following poem:

The soldier stood and faced God, Which must always come to pass. He hoped his shoes were shining, Just as brightly as his brass.

“Step forward now, you soldier, How shall I deal with you? Have you always turned the other cheek? To my Church have you been true?”

The soldier squared his soldiers and said, “No, Lord, I guess I ain’t. Because those of us who carry guns, Can’t always be a saint. I’ve had to work most Sundays. And at times my talk was tough. And sometimes I’ve been violent,

Because the world is awfully rough. But, I never took a penny, That wasn’t mine to keep ... Though I worked a lot of overtime, When the bills just got too steep.

And I never passed a cry for help, Though at times I shook with fear. And sometimes, God, forgive me,

I’ve wept unmanly tears. I know I don’t deserve a place, Among the people here. They never wanted me around, Except to calm their fears. If you’ve a place for me here, Lord, It needn’t be so grand. I never expected or had too much, But if you don’t, I’ll understand.”

There was a silence all around the throne, Where the saints had often trod. As the soldier waited quietly, For the judgement of his God.

“Step forward now, you soldier. You’ve borne your burdens well. Walk peacefully on Heaven’s streets,

You’ve done your time in Hell.”

– Sgt. Joshua Helterbran

Semper Fi, Marine! Welcome home, Doug.