Obituary | Lynda Verhalen Applebaum

Lynda Verhalen Applebaum, age 70, retired from the teaching profession as a Special Education administrator/teacher, died Monday, April 16, in Kingman, Arizona.

A longtime resident of Kingman, Lynda was an advocate for the underprivileged, both her students, and animals. Her legacy will be the success rate of many of her students, who, coming into her classroom may have been bitter, brooding, and many times insecure individuals., had been transformed into respectful, caring, and enlightened young men and women, through the guidance of their teacher, Lynda.

To her neighbors, Lynda was known as an animal lover- always championing the care of unwanted animals. Lynda adopted all of the pets she loved so much ... always opting for the on that had only one ear, or one eye, or missing one leg. She loved them all.

Upon graduation from Marshal High School, class of 1966, Lynda Applebaum attended Fontbonne University, St. Louis before earning her degree and a master’s degree from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. She began her teaching career in San Antonio, continuing in Parker, Arizona, Needles, California, Galveston, Texas, and Kingman, Arizona.

Preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Marjorie (Bebe) Verhalen, sister, Ann Rucker and brother-in-law Larry Rucker, and her husband, David Applebaum.

Survivors include a brother, Steve Verhalen, Jr., and wife Linda, of The Woodlands, Texas; brother John Verhalen, Ore City, Texas; also a number of nieces and nephews, including Stephanye (Rucker) Keeble, Alan Rucker, Natalie (Verhalen) Grantham, Jennifer (Verhalen) Hudson, Rachel (Verhalen) Tolbert, Stephen Verhalen III, Kackie (Lomax) Sarrett, and serveral great nieces and nephews.

In honor of Lynda’s love for unwanted animals, a memorial donation may be sent to your local animal shelter in her name.

A family memorial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas, at a later date.