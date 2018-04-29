Prep Softball: Academy's Campbell off to Southern Nevada

KINGMAN – Kassidy Campbell faced quite an uphill battle to get to where she is today. The Kingman Academy High School senior was sidelined with a season-ending injury during the basketball season, but she continued to persevere and it paid off when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the College of Southern Nevada.

“It’s been hard,” Campbell said. “It’s very upsetting, but knowing I have something to look forward to in the future makes me excited.”

Campbell had to miss her senior campaign with the Lady Tigers, but Southern Nevada head coach Jim Overturf never doubted that she would make a full recovery. Overturf invited Campbell for a visit after watching a video of her playing softball. But a week before the trip, she was injured while playing basketball for Academy.

Campbell kept the faith and called to see if Overturf was still interested. He said yes and scheduled an interview and campus tour. The rest is history.

“He made the offer and the following week I found out I was getting surgery,” Campbell said. “So I called him and I asked if he was sure. He said ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ He made me feel no matter what, we still want you.”

Lady Tigers head coach Tim Pena couldn’t

be happier that Overturf believed in Campbell after her injury.



“She’s a great athlete,” Pena said. “She played volleyball, basketball and softball. So I think that’s what they’re looking at – that she has overall athletic skill. She’s a great student, she hits the ball with power and she has a great arm.”

While she is still recovering, Campbell likes her chances of getting back into game shape and earning a starting spot.

Pena believes that she’ll do well at the college level after she gets adjusted.

Campbell should also benefit from being near family.

“It’s exciting being close to home, but not too far,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to be able to see familiar faces.”

She may even see teammate Maryssa Edwards, who signed at Scottsdale Community College.

Pena is well aware of that fact.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “That would be awesome.”

But at the end of the day, Campbell will soon leave the only town she has known and it’s going to be a big step.

“I’ll miss the community,” she said. “I’ve lived my whole live here and going to a bigger city is going to be kind of interesting.”