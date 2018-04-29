Planning and Zoning Commission to address cargo container allowances

KINGMAN – Property owners throughout the city are increasingly turning to cargo containers for storage and other needs, prompting the Planning and Zoning Commission to put the matter on the agenda for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

According to a City of Kingman press release, the goal is to inform residents about where cargo containers are permitted. They are not allowed in residential zoning districts, but are allowed in commercial districts with certain restrictions.

Containers can also be used for constructing tiny homes, garages and sheds. However, they have to be engineered to meet developmental appearance criteria for the zoning district in which they’re located.

Zoning districts allowing cargo containers, cargo containers being used as building materials, appearance criteria and if they should be allowed in residential zoning districts will be discussed at the meeting.

Contact Sylvia Shaffer, City planner, at 928-753-8131 or Keith Eaton, assistant fire chief, at 928-753-2891 with questions about cargo container allowances.

– Information provided by the City of Kingman.