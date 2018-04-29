Route 66 Fun Run features Show and Shine, drive-in movie

KINGMAN – The 31st annual Route 66 Fun Run takes place May 4-6, running 140 miles from Seligman to Topock, with participants coming to Kingman for a drive-in movie Friday and Show and Shine car show Saturday.

The Fun Run is a signature three-day event for Arizona’s portion of Route 66, and registrations are pouring in from all over, said Nikki Seegers of Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona. She’s expecting close to 800 entries.

Participants pass through Peach Springs, Truxton, Valentine, Hackberry and Valle Vista before pulling into Kingman and driving through the special Route 66 welcome arch into downtown.

Kingman will host the Route 66 Fun Run drive-in movie featuring “Cars 3” at Best Western King’s Inn at 8 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with downtown’s First Friday event.

Saturday is highlighted by the Show and Shine car show with hundreds of classic cars and trucks lined up along Andy Devine Avenue (Route 66) and Beale Street. Judging is from 3-5 p.m.

Route 66 Museum at the Powerhouse Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activities, vendors and entertainment at Locomotive Park and the Powerhouse all day.

“Bringing the car show into the historic district creates a fun and inviting atmosphere,” said Josh Noble, director of tourism for Kingman. “We expect spectator attendance at the car show to increase this year because it incorporates more of the shops, eateries, and breweries downtown.”

Scott Dunton, owner of Dunton Motors and Mr. D’z Diner, said the Fun Run is not only good for business, but exposes thousands of tourists to historic downtown Kingman. He’s putting a fresh coat of turquoise paint on Mr. D’z and reupholstering the booths.

“We open all our doors down here,” he said. “They use our bathroom, our showroom, we let the judges use our stuff. Every year, we’ve always supported the Fun Run. We just accommodate everyone as best we can.”

Dunton estimates 4,000 to 5,000 people will come downtown for the event, and once in a while, someone returns to buy one of his restored classics, like the German guy who bought a 1953 Ford that originally sold new at Dunton Ford.

He’s got a 1968 Shelby GT 500 in his showroom that his daughter will drive in this year’s Fun Run. His favorite run was in a 1973 Corvette.

The Fun Run is one of the longest-running celebrations on Route 66, and is featured in at least four new travel guides, said Jim Hinckley, Route 66 historian and author of dozens of books about the highway. He was chairman of the Fun Run committee in the early 1990s when the car show was relocated from Centennial Park to downtown.

Route 66 was the way west for generations of Americans, and today is a lasting piece of U.S. history with worldwide attraction.

Route 66 Tours of Australia and Gilligan’s Route 66 Tours of New Zealand include the Fun Run as part of their spring tours, and the Canadian Route 66 Association participates every year, Hinckley said.

Fun Run participants leave for Oatman at 9 a.m. Sunday, led out of town by Jingles, the vintage police car seen around Kingman. The car rally finishes in Topock and Golden Shores with an awards ceremony.

Last year, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona started a patch program. Participants who complete the Fun Run receive a patch featuring Grand Canyon Caverns. There are 10 patches that fit together to form a large shield. The final patch will be released at the 2026 Fun Run to celebrate the Mother Road’s 100-year anniversary.

The Fun Run started in 1988 in recognition of Route 66, known as the Mother Road from John Steinbeck’s classic, “Grapes of Wrath,” and has grown from 152 entries the first year to about 800.

Route 66 was decommissioned in 1985 after the opening of Interstate 40, and the longest contiguous stretch of the iconic highway remains in Arizona.

Will Rogers Jr., son of the famous humorist and actor, attended the first year of Fun Run festivities.

“In 1926, a man named Disney from Oklahoma … thought it was a good idea to call it Will Rogers Highway after my father … it was called Will Rogers Highway until World War II. I’m glad to be here and part of this moment and I’m very glad you’re preserving it,” he was quoted in the Mohave Daily Miner.

It might have been just a page in history books if not for the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, Seegers said. The association was formed in 1987 by 15 passionate people, led by Angel Delgadillo, a barber in Seligman, who wanted to preserve the highway’s history.

Over the years, the association has helped designate Arizona’s stretch of Route 66 as an Arizona Historic Road, a National Scenic Byway and All-American Road status.