Teachers, students stand outside fairgrounds to welcome Ducey

KINGMAN – Saturday evening was one for the books in Kingman. Gov. Doug Ducey was in town attending the 2018 First Annual Patriots Dinner hosted by the Mohave County Republican Central Committee District 1.

As the event started, about 150 local educators and students started gathering outside of the Mohave Fairgrounds standing tall with their signs and red shirts to welcome Gov. Ducey.

Local high school students had people come by to say “nasty” comments and “give them the finger” while advocating to receive better education conditions. Some of the comments didn’t have to do with education.

“We have had many people come up to us yell at us and scream to our face,” said Fallon King, senior at Kingman Academy High School. “We’ve just stood our ground.” Margaret Smith, teacher at Lee Williams High School said people tried to engage with educators and were being “antagonistic.”

“Our promise is not to engage in nothing nasty,” Smith said. “Our promise is to be respectful and bring back dignity to the institution of education back in Arizona.”

Jodey Garman, a sophomore at Lee Williams High School said they are there to make a difference and make an impact on Arizona.

“Most of us have had a situation where we can’t take home textbooks,” she said.

Students also shared the reason they are supporting their teachers and the education they receive. Garman said that there’s times when 35 students are in a classroom with only 25 desks.

Before arriving to the dinner, Ducey did have some engagement with local educators outside of the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. Teachers discussed the physical conditions in their schools, like not having a PA system. They also mentioned how “more attention” needs to be given to rural Arizona than Maricopa County.