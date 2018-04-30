10-year-old passenger killed in Highway 68 wreck

GOLDEN VALLEY – A 10-year-old passenger was ejected from a black 2000 Saturn sedan and died from her injuries Sunday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety reported the vehicle was traveling east on State Route 68 at around milepost 15 and drove off the roadway to the north. Upon returning to the pavement, the vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes and rolled.

DPS authorities say the 10-year-old passenger was later pronounced dead at Kingman Regional Medical Center. The driver suffered serious injuries and was admitted to KRMC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.