7 things to know | Airport annexation, red light cameras on the agenda

KINGMAN – Here are seven items of interest from the Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

WORK SESSION

Airport annexation

Council will discuss information regarding the possibility of annexing areas near the Kingman Airport. The annexation would fall in line with Kingman’s growth and economic development strategies. Staff recommends the City speak with property owners at the industrial park to gauge interest in annexation. Staff also recommends Council look into creating a special district that would benefit those property owners. Annexation around the airport would include at least 3,616 acres.

KRMC development agreement

Council approved a motion at its April 3 meeting authorizing City Attorney Carl Cooper and Interim City Manager Jim Bacon to prepare a development agreement with KRMC for the design and construction of the Kingman Crossing interchange. Council will discuss details of an agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center regarding the sharing of Transaction Privilege Tax revenues from areas surrounding the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange location.

REGULAR SESSION

Fireworks

Staff recommends Council award Lantis Fireworks from Draper, Utah the contract for the July 4th fireworks show. The Lantis proposal is for a $25,000 fireworks display. The City would pay half the amount when the contract is executed, and the other half at the time of the show.

Red light cameras

The Kingman Police Department is looking to enter into a five-year contract with American Traffic Solutions for the installation of red light cameras. Cameras would be paid for through administrative fees assed to red light violation tickets. The first step is to identify camera locations, which will be decided upon completion of a site selection analysis.

Super majority

Council could take action on adopting an ordinance that would require at least five Council members to vote in favor of future increases to Transaction Privilege Tax rates. Rededication of taxes for purposes other than those previously identified would also require a supermajority vote.

Airport operations

Should Kingman take control of the airport May 2, it would be ran as an enterprise fun and given the title “Airport Fund.” Council will vote on creating that fund, as well as creating new airport management positions. Management of the airport and industrial park will require creation of new staff positions: airport general manager, airport operations and maintenance supervisor, airport operations and maintenance specialist, administrative assistant, administrative secretary and targeted industry program manager.

Contingency transfer request

Appropriations from four City contingency funds into the Airport fund are required to maintain the Kingman Airport Authority’s FY18 budget expenditures of $2.4 million. Transfers from the water operations contingency, water expansion and wastewater operations funds will total $500,000 each. Appropriations from the wastewater expansion fund will total $900,000. There will be no fiscal impact to the City, as the FY18 budget accounts for covering the airports expenditures for FY2018.