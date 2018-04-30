Current wastewater rates to remain, will fund capital improvements

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission recommended Council keep wastewater rates at their current levels and use cash reserves for capital improvement projects, a decision Commissioner Toby Orr described as a long-term investment.

The system is bringing in an additional $160,000 per year due to an increase in customers. However, the City is required to maintain a debt service coverage, about $3.2 million per year, for the wastewater treatment plants of Downtown and Hilltop until both plants are paid off around 2030. That limits the rate reduction it could give customers to about $3 to $6 a month.

“So to it give back to the rate payers, we’re talking a very minute amount,” said Commissioner Pat Yarush.

Tina Moline, City finance director, responded by noting the amount of a rate reduction depends on what the commission and Council would like to spend on capital improvement projects (CIP). Staff has identified about $40 million worth of capital improvement projects, of which approximately $23 million would be feasible through funding.

The majority of that $23 million would go to wastewater system expansion, replacement and renewal projects.

“If we were to reduce this to basically a million dollars a year or something of that nature, we would be able to give a pretty good amount back to the ratepayers,” Moline said. “But is that something you really want to do, only fund a 5 million dollar five-year CIP.”

Orr was of the opinion that reducing rates while the City still has debt on the treatment plants, and a large CIP plan, was not a good idea.

“But using the thinking that by improving the system, we’re going to get more hookups … and in the long term you can make more money to possibly reduce the rates and payoff the debt in the future,” he said.

Commissioners Marvin Yarbrough and Yarush agreed with Orr.

One option Moline presented to the commission was for the City to keep rates where they are, reduce CIP funding to $17.5 million and set aside about $9.7 million to pay off the Hilltop treatment plant debt in FY2024. That is the earlies the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona allows the City to prepay its debt.

Those funds would sit in the bank until the debt could be paid, and would accumulate only a small amount of interest at about a 1.05 percent rate return. Commissioner Paul Shuffler initially favored paying off the debt as early as possible and putting the accumulated interest back into the wastewater fund. Though after additional consideration he agreed with Orr.

“I think by putting the money in the ground, it’s like an investment,” Orr said. “If you really had someone analyze this, the potential payback for hookups versus this 1.05 percent interest, I think you might find the payoff for more hookups might be more. We’re assuming that capital improvements are going to create more opportunity for hookups.”

Moline confirmed that assumption. About 830 customers could be hooked up with the improvement projects, with each customer adding about $600 per year in revenue.