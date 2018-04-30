Ducey denounces group's behavior after posing with it at Kingman event

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey posed for a questionable photo-op while in Kingman Saturday for the 2018 Patriots Dinner at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. One woman in pictures taken is signaling what appears to be a “white power” sign that is disguised as an OK hand gesture.

According to the Arizona Republic, Ducey posed with members from the Patriot Movement AZ.

“In the photos, group members made the hand sign for OK, which in recent years has been called a symbol of white supremacy, although the Anti-Defamation League has said that is a hoax,” The Republic reported.

Daniel Scarpinato, Governor’s Office spokesman, reportedly said Ducey wasn’t aware he was posing with members of Patriot Movement AZ.

“We’ve officially entered silly season of the election year. Governor Ducey poses for 100s of photos with Arizonans while he travels around the state. This image was that – a quick photo with constituents who asked for one at an open event,” Scarpinato emailed to The Republic Sunday.

“Of course he doesn’t tolerate anything like what Democrats are suggesting – and they know better,” Scarpinato continued.

Katie Hobbs is running for Arizona Secretary of State and has, among others, called for Ducey to denounce Patriot Movement AZ.

“Governor @dougducey I hope you realize this woman is flashing a white supremacist sign,” Hobbs wrote on her Twitter account. “These are part of the group that shows up at the Capitol w/AR-15’s and harass elementary school children and democratic staff, calling them illegals. You must denounce!”

Lesa Antone, Patriot Movement AZ founder, claims Ducey knows about the group.

“He knows who we are,” she told The Republic Sunday. “Everybody there knew who we were.”

The Republic wrote that Patriot Movement AZ frequents political events and protests within the state while wearing holstered guns.

Kingman Educators United, a local group of teachers and support staff, posted a photo on its Facebook page that shows members of Patriot Movement AZ interacting with the #RedForEd rally outside the fairgrounds Saturday. Members from the Kingman group claimed they were harassed by the other group.

Ducey did not respond to the Daily Miner’s request for comment.