Flags ordered to half-staff for slain officer

NOGALES – Flags in Arizona were lowered to half-staff on all state buildings Monday in honor of a police officer Jesus Cordova who was killed in the line of duty.

Flags will also fly at half-mast on the day of Cordova’s interment, which has not been set.

“Officer Cordova was a dedicated public servant and Arizona mourns his loss,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “This tragedy reminds us of the sacrifices that police officers make daily to keep our communities safe.”

Ducey sent his prayers and condolences to Cordova’s family and friends and the Nogales community in ordering flags to be lowered on Monday.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Cordova, 44, was killed Friday by a carjacking suspect. He had a pregnant fiancée and three children.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration