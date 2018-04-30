Fort Mohave man arrested on five felonies

KINGMAN – Kenneth Cyril Smith, 51, of Fort Mohave was arrested Saturday by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies on five felonies including aggravated assault, sexual abuse and possession of dangerous drugs.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was arrested on felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Hammer Lane after a 911 hang-up. Smith was found upon deputies’ arrival in the front yard sitting on a bicycle.

Smith emptied his pockets when asked if he had weapons on his person, at which time a baggie with methamphetamine inside, among other items, was “willingly removed” from his pockets, deputies reported.

Smith was detained and deputies contacted the female subject in the residence. She told deputies that Smith had allegedly entered the residence, gotten on top of her, put his hand over her mouth to restrict her breathing, fondled her and wrapped a headphone cord around her neck to further restrict her breathing.

Deputies reported marks on the victim that corroborated the allegations, which Smith denied.

He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.