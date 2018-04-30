Golden Valley man arrested on two felonies

KINGMAN – Paul Vincent Bowen, 48, of Golden Valley was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday for theft and control of stolen property, and unlawful means of transport. Both are felony charges.

Deputies observed a male subject, later identified as Bowen, traveling west on Agua Fria Drive on a quad. The subject’s vehicle stalled about 50 feet after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies did a records check and found Bowen did not have a driver’s license, and another records check of the vehicle’s VIN number identified it as stolen. Deputies observed that the quad’s ignition had been tampered with.

Bowen was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.