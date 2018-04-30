Kingman Amtrak passenger booked for felony charges

KINGMAN – Kingman Police arrested Deangelo T. Martin, 19, of Illinois early Saturday morning on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband, tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of false reporting to law enforcement.

Martin also had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Illinois for a probation violation and was also booked on a fugitive from justice hold.

Officers responded to an Amtrak passenger wanting to report an alleged theft by Martin. The Amtrak train was stopped at the 400 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue, and KPD officers say Martin gave them a false name upon their arrival.

Police reported that Martin had an assortment of drug paraphernalia on his person, and officers suspected he had drugs and contraband in his body upon his arrival at the jail. While alone in a holding cell, officers say Martin “removed” the drugs and contraband and made efforts to destroy them.

“It was later determined that Martin had ‘smuggled’ baggies of cocaine into the jail and attempted to destroy (them) in the cell,” KPD said in a press release.

Martin was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the above charges, but the theft allegation was inconclusive.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department.