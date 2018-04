Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s April 13 speaker was Roger Jacks, Superintendent of Kingman Unified School District (shown above with club president Susan Williams). Jacks spoke to the club on school safety and active shooters. Schools receive extensive training throughout the year on school safety, conduct drills, and have security cameras. To date, there are also security resource officers in 5 of the 12 schools in the district.