Kingman Photo | Grimes Represents KHS As Student Rotarian

Matthew Grimes was recently selected as the student Rotarian. Matt is currently a senior at Kingman High School. The student was selected because of his high academic integrity and dedication to his community and school.



During his career as a Bulldog, Matt has excelled in marching band. He has participated throughout his four years at KHS and has taken high placement honors. Some of his other extracurricular activities include key club and national honor society. Through his high school organizations, Matt has participated in blood drives, walk away from drugs and “day of caring.” Matt has been recognized for his high academic achievements in both math and science every year he has been in high school.

Upon graduation, Matt told the Kingman Rotary Club that he will possibly pursue a career in aeronautics or meteorology. The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to have Matt as their student Rotarian and wishes him the best success after high school.

