The Larson Lifeskills winners for the month of March are being recognized for showcasing compassion. These students are caring, show concern for others, and assist as needed. The winners from front to back: Lily Vides (age 11) lending a hand to Spencer Friend (age 9) and Kaydence Carson (age 8) and Claire Mc Glothlin (age 10) lending a hand to Audrey Hawes (age 8).