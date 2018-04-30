Kingman resident booked on disorderly conduct felony charge

KINGMAN – Kingman police arrested Kingman resident Christopher C. Malcolm, 53, at 5:20 p.m. Sunday after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3400 block of Rose Wood Street.

According to KPD, Malcolm was arrested on a felony charge of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence by threats, domestic violence by assault, domestic violence by disorderly conduct with firearms and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Officers were called because Malcolm had reportedly fired a handgun into the air and was threatening the occupants. An investigation uncovered that Malcolm became upset at the victim and her husband and during an argument he allegedly shot a single round from the handgun. He then pointed the firearm at the victim.

Malcolm fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. He allegedly fired another round into the air in a desert area about a mile down the road where he was later taken into custody.

Officers discovered that Malcolm was intoxicated, and he was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department.