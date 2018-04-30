Letter | To the community of Kingman

Thank you to the honest and helpful people driving on Hualapai Mountain Road last Friday.

Our church money had dropped out of my hands at the corner of Granite Bluff and HMR on my walk to Mohave State Bank to make our church deposit. Instead of driving when the light changed green drivers hopped out of their cars and off their motorcycles grabbing the bills as the breezy Kingman air scattered the money.

Every single dollar was recovered! The members of our church thank you.

Bless you,

Divine Savior Independent Catholic Church