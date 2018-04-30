Motorcyclist dies in Oatman Road crash

KINGMAN – One fatality was reported by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after motorcyclists traveling north on Oatman Road drove off the roadway due to misjudging a curve in the roadway near Mile Marker 9 early Friday evening.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, the motorcyclists have been identified as Foothill Ranch, California residents Brian Hansen, 55, and Michael Hansen, 54. Brian was pronounced dead on the scene from head trauma, while Michael was taken via ambulance to Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave for treatment.

Neither was wearing a helmet, and unfamiliarity with the area and vehicle speed are at this time being reported as factors in the crash. Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to factors.

The investigation is ongoing, and next of kin were notified.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.