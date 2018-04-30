Skull reportedly found in Mohave Valley

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday from a Mohave Valley resident who said a skull had been found on her property.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party’s dog brought the skull onto the property in the 3100 block of Courtwright Road that day. Sheriff’s office detectives and search and rescue responded to the call, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.