Wedding | Courtney Baranauskas and Adam Wims

Courtney Baranauskas, daughter of Donna Shelton and Joe Baranauskas of Kingman, married Adam Wims, son of Bret and Jean Wims of Santa Clarita, California. The wedding took place March 24, at Church Ranch Event Center in Thorton, Colorado. Courtney is a 2012 graduate of Kingman High School and a 2015 graduate of Northern Arizona University. She currently works at Pepsi and her maid of honor was Jordan Baranauskas. Adam’s best man was Zachary Wims. The couple will move in the summer to Santa Clarita for the groom to start his career with Thrivent Financial.