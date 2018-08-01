Dispensary partners have falling out over marijuana licenses

KINGMAN – A business partner in an Arizona medical marijuana dispensary has sued Evan Pieser and Jane Doe Pieser, along with Harvest Dispensaries, Cultivation and Production and a number of fictitious entities, asking for $2.5 million in compensatory damages.

Jareb Mackin, plaintiff in the case filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, alleges that Pieser verbally agreed to a joint venture to prepare and submit applications to the Arizona Department of Health Services for two medical marijuana dispensary certificates, and to equally share in the benefits associated with any certificates awarded to them.

Attorney Gregorio Garcia of Tempe, representing Mackin, said he could not go into details about the connection between defendants Pieser and SVACCHA, an Arizona limited liability company, and the Medusa Farms dispensary that opened in Kingman earlier this year.

Though Medusa Farms is not specifically named in the lawsuit, Pieser and his father opened the business at 3358 Andy Devine Ave., relocating from Grasshopper Junction near Chloride.

Medusa is operating under a different medical marijuana license, Garcia said. One entity was awarded a license by the Department of Health Services, and a separate entity provides management services.

Pieser did not return requests for comment. The phone number listed for Medusa Farms Dispensary is not in service, and Pieser was not present for interviews at the business location, according to an employee.

In the court documents, Mackin alleges that by signing the SVACCHA contract, Pieser ratified the joint venture and is prohibited from denying the validity of the joint venture.

Mackin began working on behalf of SVACCHA in November 2016 to amend municipal ordinances in Tempe and Apache Junction to allow for dispensaries and obtain approvals. He spent $20,000 in the process and paid the lease deposit for a location in Apache Junction.

On April 7, 2017, Pieser sent an email to Conner Lee of Lee and Associates stating “my partner Jareb and I were awarded two of 31 licenses (for) South Tempe and Apache Junction.”

On Dec. 5, 2017, attorney Steve White, presumably on behalf of Harvest, verbally offered $2 million for Mackin’s interests in Apache Junction, or $7.5 million for both dispensaries.

Court documents list 15 counts, including breach of contract, patterns of unlawful activity, constructive fraud and unjust enrichment.

“Defendants Pieser and SVACCHA, each of them, acted to … willfully deprive plaintiff of his rights as a member, manager, senior manager, director and/or owner of SVACCHA,” the lawsuit states.