Feasibility study planned at former gunnery range

KINGMAN – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District will update the public on the former Kingman ground-to-ground gunnery range at an open house from 5 – 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4536 Patsy Drive.

A remedial investigation and feasibility study of the area, a former 75-acre World War II training site, will require access to properties and parcels within the MRS03 footprint. That region includes about 284 residential properties and parcels on Tommie Drive, Lass and Northfield avenues, and East Snavely, Thompson, Lum, Ryan, Hearne, Devlin, Shaeffer, and John L avenues.



The Army Corps of Engineers manages environmental investigations and cleanup of formerly-used defense sites.

For more information on the project, contact project manager Lu Tan at 213-452-3669 or via email at Lu.Tan@usace.army.mil.

Information provided by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District