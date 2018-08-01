Horoscopes | August 1, 2018

Birthdays: Madison Bumgarner, 29; Jason Momoa, 39; Adam Duritz, 54; Coolio, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your best foot forward. Engage in activities that require skills and imagination. A passionate approach to life and personal matters will help bring you closer to your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take on challenges that benefit you. Stay focused on what you can achieve, and align yourself with people who are hardworking and as willing to pitch in as much as you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and gain knowledge from the experts. It will help you fine-tune what you want to accomplish and give you an edge if someone tries to outmaneuver you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Domestic changes will ease your stress and make your place more inviting. Altering your current living arrangements will turn out better than expected.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Don’t let anyone or anything sidetrack you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you crave change, make it happen. Put your best effort into incorporating what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in your ability to persuade others to do things your way. Engage in talks and bolster enthusiasm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Delve into personal projects that will get you back on track physically and encourage you to take better care of your health. Travel and educational pursuits may intrigue you, but the cost involved could put you in a difficult financial situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tune in to the people around you and how best to deal with them without being misleading. Personal changes at home will make your life easier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions under control, and limit your interactions with people who tend to make a big fuss. Make personal change that improves your appearance a top priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dealings with people who have disappointed you in the past should be limited. Spend time with someone you know you can count on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an opportunity to invest in something you enjoy. Developing a skill or creative endeavor will be satisfying.