Letter | Price gouging

My daughter had the battery in her car go bad yesterday. She was not in town so I told her to take it to the place I go to have the oil changed in my truck. She found it easier to go to one of the local car dealerships on Stockton Hill Road here in town.

After the smoke cleared she was charged $180 to replace her battery in her car! What’s wrong with this type of alleged service? If she would have taken it to where I have my oil changed, they would have replaced the battery free of charge, vacuumed her car and emptied the little bag she has hanging on the gear shift lever for litter.

She was charged $130 for the new battery plus $40 in labor for installing the new battery, plus tax. The price of the new battery was plenty (I think) where it would warrant free replacement, my daughter would have returned for sure in the future to this business.

I often read in the Miner newspaper where people complain about the “service and charges here in Kingman” and why we are driven to other towns or cities to do business. It amazes me to try and make sense of this insulting, amateurish display of modern day business, it just don’t make no sense.

I just had to vent. Thanks.

Henry Gutierrez



Kingman resident