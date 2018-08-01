Names of Lake Havasu City Police officers released in Bowdon shooting

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers have released the names of the officers involved in the Lake Havasu City shooting involving the death of 56-year-old Brent Bowdon.

Officers Earl Chalfant, with 16 years of experience, Angus McCabe, 1 year of experience, and Camaron Hollis with 7 months of experience as an officer were involved.

Investigation revealed that Bowdon and his wife had been drinking during the hours before the shooting. During this time Bowdon and his wife became involved in an argument.



The argument was prolonged, lasting several hours, culminating with Bowdon taking his wife’s cell phone and calling 911. During the 911 call, Bowdon did not talk, but the dispatcher was able to hear yelling and arguing in the background.



Officers arrived and contacted Bowdon’s wife in the street in front of the 2600 block Rainbow Lane home. She told officers that her husband was unarmed, but that he was going to pretend that he had a gun.

Bowdon was heavily intoxicated, was despondent as a result of their argument. During this same time Bowdon was standing in his driveway with his right hand behind his back. Officers allegedly gave continuous and repeated commands for Bowdon to show them both of his hands and to drop any weapons.



During this time Bowdon allegedly told officers he had a gun. After several minutes Bowdon began to walk towards the officers, with his right hand still behind his back.

Officers continued to plea and ask Bowdon to stop walking, drop any gun and show his hands. Officers also gave repeated warnings that he would be shot if he continued. Bowdon stopped walking with in about 15 feet of the officers where they continued to ask him to drop the gun and show his hands.



Bowdon began to walk towards officers again with his right hand still behind his back. At which time the three officers, fearing Bowdon was armed with a weapon and shot. Officers fired a total of 10 rounds, striking Bowdon multiple times.



The investigation is still on-going.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department