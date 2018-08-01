Obituary | Ann "Dobbins" Robb-Tessman

Ann “Dobbins” Robb- Tessman was born in Kingman March 6, 1941, and went to be with our Lord July 28, 2018. Ann’s parents, Robert and Ollie Dobbins, moved to Kingman in 1937 from Texas.

She was the fifth child out of six – Julie was the baby.

Ann went to Palo Christi school (it was the Kingman Elementary School at the time) and then went to Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix. She met and married Vernon Robb when she was 18. After 37-1/2 years, Vernon sadly passed away Dec. 27, 1996.

Ann and Vernon had two children; Dennis Robb and Denise “Robb” Greene (Todd), a grandchild; Jennifer “Greene” Pichardo (Napoleon), and two great-grandchildren; Abigail and Barrett (the love of her life).

On May 26, 2001, Ann met and married Bruce Tessman. Bruce died in Phoenix. They had many great times together.

She was loved by all her family, her sister, Julie Heil, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ann was proud to be a Pioneer Daughter of Mohave County. She loved her family and the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Julie Heil’s home.